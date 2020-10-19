One dead, one injured after three vehicle crash near Garden Valley

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are working to learn what caused a three-vehicle crash in Smith County Sunday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Van Fire Department, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on highway 110, just west of Garden Valley.
Officials said one person died and another person was taken to a hospital by UT Health EMS.
“Two people were extricated from their vehicles with the “Jaws of Life” hydraulic rescue tools.”
As of Monday morning, the identities of the victims had not been released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.