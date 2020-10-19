EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70s. Expect a light breeze today and increasing clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees ahead of a weak cold front. This front washes out on top of East Texas, keeping a few clouds in the area through tomorrow morning. A few isolated showers are possible along the front as well. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy at times tomorrow. Temperatures for the rest of the week will warm into the mid 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, making for a very warm week. By the weekend, another cold front arrives and cools things down, with temperatures returning to near average for this time of the year.