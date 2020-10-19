Mabank forfeits against Chapel Hill

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill High School head football coach and athletic director, Jeff Riordan posted the news on Twitter that Mabank has forfeited this weeks game against Chapel Hill.
Coach Riordan said: This weeks Varsity Football game @ Mabank has been forfeited. CH will get the win with the max 15 points. All sub varsity games, 7th-JV will be played as scheduled. Chapel Hill is now 5-4 overall and 2-3 in district. Prayers for Mabank’s players and staff.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.