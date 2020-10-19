Long-time rivals Henderson, Kilgore clash in Red Zone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is not much better than a good old East Texas football rivalry. Kilgore and Henderson give us just that.
Friday night, the two will meet up for the latest chapter in the Red Zone Game of the Week.
The 5-2 Bulldogs will host the 2-4 Lions on Friday at 7:30 PM. Kilgore is 3-0 in district play coming off of a win over Chapel Hill. Henderson is 1-2 in district play and lost last week to Palestine 17-8.
Kilgore leads the overall series between the two 39-30-6. Henderson won last year’s meeting 36-29.
