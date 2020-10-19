How to turn off Facebook voter registration prompts

(KLTV) - Whether you already voted, you know who you’re voting for, or you’re just sick of seeing the prompts on Facebook, this guide will help you stop the voter registration prompts you receive on Facebook.
- First, find Settings on your Facebook mobile app. This is usually a ‘hamburger button’ (three lines on top of each other).
- Next, scroll down near the bottom of the page and find the See More option.
- The list is alphabetical, so scroll down and find Town Hall.
- You will now be taken to the Town Hall section on Facebook. From here, you will want to select Settings.
- The last step in the process is simply turning off the voting reminders button.
