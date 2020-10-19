Clifton ‘Scrappy’ Holmes, well-known East Texas defense attorney, dies at age 81

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known East Texas defense attorney who represented Berne Tiede in court has died.
Clifton L. “Scrappy” Holmes, 81, of Diana and formerly of Kilgore, died on Friday, Oct. 16.
According to Holmes' obituary on the Rader Funeral Home website, his funeral will be held in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The family will have a private burial after the service.
Holmes was born on Feb. 17, 1939, in Kilgore. He graduated cum laude from the George Washington University National Law Center, J.D., in 1966 and started practicing law in 1967.
“Scrappy spent his legal career seeking to right injustices and to protect those wrongfully injured or accused,” the obituary stated. “He successfully argued against cases facing the death penalty and brought peace to those harmed by outside actors. Among numerous other accolades, Scrappy was director of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association from 1978 to 1984, president from 1984 to 1985, and named to the TCDLA Hall of Fame in 2007.”
The State Bar of Texas named him as an extraordinary defense lawyer in 1992 and 1996.
"Texas Lawyer named him one of the “Top Five Go-To Lawyers in Texas” in 2002 and 2007," the obituary stated. “Texas Super Lawyers listed him in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.”
Holmes was also instrumental in the founding of the Criminal Defense Law Project. He also helped to establish the annual criminal defense trial lawyers' course in Huntsville.
“Scrappy lived up to his childhood nickname in every aspect of his life,” the obituary stated. “As a young student, he and his wife Edwina scrimped and saved so that he would be able to get through law school while still managing their small family. After Edwina’s untimely passing, Scrappy doubled down to provide for their four children.”
According to the obituary, Holmes kept fighting, despite a serious car wreck in the 1970s that resulted in multiple surgeries and chronic pain for the rest of his life. He also battled cancer and personal adversity, “but he waged those battles with his usual swagger and humor so that, like most things in Scrappy’s life, it seemed effortless.”
The obituary said in the later years of Holmes' life, he enjoyed spending time with his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and their dogs.
“A narrator of the highest caliber, Scrappy still held a room with his narrative the same way that he had done with his closing argument years before,” the obituary stated. “His family will miss the cadence of his voice, his mid-sentence laugh, and the half-smile he cracked right before the best part of the story.”
