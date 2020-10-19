Carthage ISD to suspend at-home learning

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD said they will be suspending at-home learning.
The district said students should be prepared to return to the classroom on Nov. 2.
They said the suspension is due to the fact that the rate of COVID-19 infection among students is low at only 1%. The district also said at-home learning has been unsuccessful for a majority of students as 60% have failed classes in the first six weeks.
Carthage ISD will continue to provide at-home learning only for students who need to be quarantined or isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms.
