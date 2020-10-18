UIL AD: ‘We’ll navigate it’ in regards to COVID-19 and high school football playoffs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There have been thousands of questions come up with the University Interscholastic League in regards to high school competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest question at this moment is what will happen in regards to UIL playoffs when a team gets COVID-19. During the first day of the fall UIL Legislative Council meeting UIL Athletic Director Dr. Susan Elza spoke about the upcoming playoffs.
Every week this year games have been canceled and in the case of district competition some teams have been forced to forfeit games due to a shutdown from COVID-19.
“We are going to be faced with these things when schools are unable to play and we don’t have anymore runway,” Elza said. “We are going to navigate those as we go through them. There is no prescriptive answer to any of it.”
The full committee meeting from the UIL on Sunday can be viewed here.
