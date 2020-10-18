Merchants stick it out in final day of Highway 80 sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was the final day of a garage sale that spans 3 states, and brings bargain hunters out by the thousands.
The annual fall ‘Highway 80 garage sale’ finished up Sunday in Longview, as merchants were getting their last chance at sales.
Traditionally Sunday is a day where many merchants leave, but a large number of them stayed thinking that bargain hunters would come out on the last day searching for deals.
With Covid-19 cancelling the spring event, many merchants were hoping to make up for losses with this years event.
“People come from miles around to shop, it’s a wonderful thing, because we weren’t able to have it earlier this year with Covid. It’s been a great day still. We’re making plenty of sales, it’s definitely been worth it coming out a setting up here on Sunday in East Texas.” said Dallas merchant Kristen Tolliver.
Many of the merchants stayed in business until the sun went down, trying to make last minute sales.
