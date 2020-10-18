DPS: 1 person killed in 1-vehicle wreck on SH 19 in Van Zandt County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of County Road 3606 and SH 19 at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The wreck occurred about 3.5 miles southwest of Edgewood.
The preliminary crash report shows that Tristen Levi Crow, 21, of Edgewood, was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav4 north on SH 19 when he left the road to the west and entered a side skid.
“The Toyota continued in the west ditch, skidding north until crossing over VZCR 3606 and striking a tree,” the press release stated.
Justice of the Peace Scott Shin pronounced Crow dead at the scene of the crash, and his body was taken to the Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.