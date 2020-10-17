Political support vehicle parade winds through Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Longview today, a show of support for president Trump.
Stretching for over a mile, a caravan was made up of Trump supporters holding a vehicle parade.
Winding from Eastman road, to Loop 281, to highway 80, the collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles looped around the city of Longview.
For participants it wasn’t just a parade, but a way to express their political opinion.
“Everybody should have the right to their own opinion. and even though you don’t agree with mine, I have to respect your opinion,” said supporter Rex Morgan.
“We’re loving people through this and saying we actually care, that’s what this is all about. We love our president, we care about people,” said supporter Ermine Schufeldt.
A large number of veterans participated in the effort.
It’s estimated that over 3-hundred cars, trucks and motorcycles took part in the parade.
