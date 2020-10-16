WEBXTRA: Eight full-time Gladewater firefighters resign over salary issues

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Several Gladewater firefighters have resigned to take jobs with other cities after the City of Gladewater confirmed they don’t have the budget to give them pay raises.
An official with the City of Gladewater tells us the City’s budget for the fire department was already set and they could not go back and give the firefighters raises.
City of Gladewater says eight firefighters left to take higher paying jobs in other cities.
Gladewater will call on mutual assistance from neighboring fire departments while they attempt to replenish their firefighter positions.
