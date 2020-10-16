30th annual Project Joy helping families in Whitehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Project Joy returns for its thirtieth annual Christmas outreach program for families in need in the Whitehouse area.
This year, they’re looking for toys, canned foods, and monetary items to give to children and their families. Their goal is to gather items for 500 children. Organizer Anthony Johnson explains how families in need can be nominated to receive these items
“The families that are nominated are families from Whitehouse. They either attend our schools or attend our local churches. These are the families that are nominated. We gladly welcome donations from anywhere, anyone.”
The deadline to nominate families is December 3; deadline for monetary donations and toys is December 9; the deadline for dropping off canned goods will be December 11. You can drop off items at the Whitehouse REC, Whitehouse Police Department and the Whitehouse Fire Department.
For more information on who to contact for donations or nominations, reach out to the REC on ways for you to help.
