Search warrant execution leads to arrest, drug seizure in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From Shelby County:
On October 15, 2020, a multi-agency task force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence just outside the city of Center for alleged narcotics trafficking. A search warrant for the residence was obtained as a result of a narcotics trafficking investigation conducted by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and Precinct 3 Constable Roy Cheatwood.
The execution of the search warrant yielded approximately 5 pounds of Xanax pills, approximately 2.5 pounds of Marijuana, packaging material used for narcotics trafficking, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Arrested on scene was SeDarrin Williams of Center, Texas, who was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (1st degree felony), and Possession of Marijuana (State Jail felony). Multiple agencies came together for a successful investigation and execution of the search warrant.
The multi-agency task force included, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Constable Roy Cheatwood, the Center Police Department, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.