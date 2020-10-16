Restrictions tighten in El Paso as COVID-19 cases spike

(AP) - Officials in El Paso say tighter virus restrictions are coming in an effort to stop a surge in newly reported COVID-19 cases.
It marks the first major county in Texas to scale back since Gov. Greg Abbott loosened rules in September.
Visitors to facilities that care for the elderly will not be allowed, and businesses not considered essential must cut back to 50% capacity. New restrictions start Friday.
Abbott has dispatched extra medical personnel and personal protective equipment and said the state will help slow the spread like it did in the Rio Grande Valley during the summer, when local officials pleaded for nearly a month for a field hospital.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.