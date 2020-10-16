Man shoots, kills self during Gregg County traffic stop

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man took his own life after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Gregg County.
According to DPS, at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Avalanche for a traffic violation traveling north on Hwy 135.
DPS said the vehicle stopped at an EZ mart parking lot off of FM 1252 in Gregg County. The driver exited the vehicle pointing a gun to his head; the trooper then heard a gunshot from outside the vehicle.
DPS said it was determined the driver took his own life. The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is under investigation by Texas Rangers.
