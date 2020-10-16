Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Temperatures this afternoon were very comfortable in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and skies thankfully look to remain clear this evening which means perfect weather for high school football. Temperatures will get chilly by tomorrow morning as we start the weekend off in the middle to upper 40s for most of the area, but will quickly jump into the middle 70s by the afternoon thanks to the return of our southerly winds. Clouds increase throughout the day Saturday and a few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon showers will be the main show for the first half of the next work week as we set into a slightly more active weather pattern, although estimated rainfall totals only appear to range from .50″-1.00″ over the next seven days so we certainly are not talking about a washout in the forecast any time soon. Afternoon temps will mainly range in the lower to middle 80s for the bulk of the next work week. Still looks like a strong cold front is set up to move through East Texas next Friday and will bring another nice cooldown with it as highs only warm into the 60s for NEXT Saturday.