“Deputy, dispatcher recall ‘surreal’ moment helping deliver baby”

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quarter of the way to the hospital, a woman’s water broke, a deputy in the area was there to help.
Last Thursday night, Deputy Rudy Vallejo overheard a call about someone going into labor on the side of Highway 209.
40 miles away, he rushed over to the scene.
“In my job I’ve been through some pretty stressful situations but the thought of possibly having to deliver a baby was one of the most surreal feelings in my life I would say in my career,” said Rudy Vallejo, deputy at the Quay County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman and her husband were driving 90 miles from Tucumcari to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis when the baby decided to arrive early.
The only experience Vallejo had with birth was from the tidbits he’d seen on TV.
“I was pretty fearful I would say, this isn’t really covered in the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy, it’s not something law enforcement trains for. Emt’s, doctors, nurses, that’s their thing. Going in with no knowledge, it was scary, but I guess the thing they do teach you at the academy is to run towards the fear,” said Vallejo.
While Vallejo was driving to the scene, a 911 dispatcher remained on the phone with the husband and wife.
This was only the dispatcher’s 10th call ever.
“You know you try and stay as calm as you can, make sure you have them calm down so they can better explain where they are and their situation first,” said Falyn Benavidez.
Benavidez attempted to get the mother in position to give birth until Vallejo arrived.
“It was a pretty scary situation as I approached you know, mom is going into labor so it’s an intense feeling, the sounds, she’s obviously in pain from the contractions but my main focus was trying to keep everybody calm and keep the situation under control,” said Vallejo.
The baby was successfully delivered, and the ambulance shortly arrived to take the family and their new child to the hospital.
“This is probably one of my most exciting calls, one of the calls that I think about at night. it was an amazing experience to be part of that and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Benavidez
Vallejo says his family and friends call him doctor now.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.