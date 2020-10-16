Deep East Texas health district prepares for eventual COVID-19 vaccine administration

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Health care providers in Texas are encouraged to enroll with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Immunization Program to be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.
Many agencies across East Texas have received the paperwork and are beginning to see that it’s completed, according to Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County and Cities Health District.
Shaw spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna Mccollum about how communities are preparing now to provide the vaccine, first, to critical populations such as health care workers or people at a higher risk of severe disease, and later to the general public.
