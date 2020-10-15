Voters to decide future of $22.6 million Troup ISD bond proposal

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - With a growing student population and aging schools, voters in Troup ISD will now decide the future of a $22.6 million bond proposal.
Included in it are a new library and cafeteria for the elementary school. At the high school and middle school campus, a new gym with more seating and a CTE facility with eight new classrooms.
“Our students need the opportunity to have skills that prepare them for either the workforce or to go to a trade school, and that’s what we wanted to be able to grow and expand, but in order to do that, you have to have space to do that,” Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said.
If approved, the estimated maximum tax increase is anticipated to be 27 cents for a total rate of up to $1.446 per $100 assessed value. The district says a home with a taxable value of $100,000 represents an increase of about $23 per month, or $277 annually.
“Districts just don’t have enough money in a fund balance to go and do large-scale improvements to their facilities, which is why you have a bond election which involves for our taxpayers a tax increase,” Jones said.
School board president Shane Jasper says proposing a tax increase during the pandemic wasn’t an easy decision to make, but he says it is a necessary one as they look to grow their campuses.
“A lot of people will say this is not the time, but over the course of my time on the board, there’s never been a good time and there never will be a good time to raise the taxes, but we’re doing it for our youth’s future,” Jasper said.
