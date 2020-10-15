TxDOT pushes back completion of I-20 ramp improvement project near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation has pushed back the opening of several entrance and exit ramps along Interstate 20 in Smith County.
Kathy White with TxDOT said ramps between U.S. 69 and Jim Hogg Road near Lindale were scheduled to open this week. However, the openings are now postponed so crews can focus on more immediate tasks.
White said the ramps are expected to open next week.
The openings are part of a $14.8 million improvement project along I-20.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.