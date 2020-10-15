TTU football donates shoes to help Amherst teen get service dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A young woman from Amherst is one step closer to reaching her goal, thanks to help from the community and the Texas Tech Red Raider football team.
KCBD has been following the story since August 2020. 19-year-old Ceci Schroeder has been collecting shoes in order to raise funds to get a service dog.
The Redbud Lions Club in Lubbock donated a trike to Schroeder in September.
The Texas Tech Red Raider Football Team reached out to KCBD to say they were collecting shoes for Schroeder several weeks ago, and on Wednesday, a few team members were able to give Schroeder the shoes they collected.
“We just went through the football team and a lot of us brought as many shoes as we could,” said Red Raider Defensive End, Xavier Martin. “I think we came up with around like 70 total.”
Schroeder is on the home stretch of her shoe drive.
“As of right now, we have almost 3,000 pairs of shoes,” she said.
Schroeder needs around 400 more pairs of shoes to reach her goal.
Schroeder said she is grateful for all of the love and support from everyone in the community.
“People have been so, so kind,” Schroeder said. “It’s blown up to a lot bigger than I ever imagined. I’ve gotten donations to upwards of $10,000, which is amazing. Very humbling.”
Schroeder said she’s thankful for the Red Raider Football Team for their donation, and she was really excited to meet Martin.
“There for about five seconds. I was totally fangirling. ‘Can I get a picture?’ Of course, who wouldn’t?” Schroeder said.
“I didn’t know that she was actually coming, so whenever I saw her that made me happy that she seemed really excited,” Martin said. “She showed me her dog that she was getting. It meant a lot. I liked seeing the smile on her face.”
Schroeder said she has chosen a service dog and named her Gracie. Gracie was rescued from a local animal shelter and is currently going through service animal training.
