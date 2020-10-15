Thursday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good Evening, East Texas! Our cold front has almost cleared all of East Texas with the exception of our southernmost counties and will continue to advance toward the Texas coastline over the next few hours. Once our new, cooler airmass settles in, temperatures will take a nice little dip into the upper 40s and low 50 for morning lows tomorrow and will likely only warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. As for rain, scattered showers will continue to be possible overnight, mainly for our central and southern counties. Rain ends early tomorrow morning and skies clear by the afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine while it’s still around on Saturday before clouds increase on Sunday as another weak cold front tries to move through the area. Temperatures will see a bit of a cool down but likely will only drop into the middle 70s for Monday before rebounding back into the middle to upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the middle part of next week. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout much of the next work week as well, with scattered showers remaining possible during the afternoon and early evening hours of each day. Models continue to hint at another strong cold front arriving later next Friday. If so, it looks like afternoon highs for next weekend could only rise into the 50s and 60s! Only time will tell, and we’ll be watching closely to keep you updated. Enjoy the cooler, more “fall” like temps!