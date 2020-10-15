Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a cloudy, muggy, and mild start, a cold front will sweep through the area today and will bring some much needed relief from this humidity and quite a big change in temperatures! Ahead of the front, southerly winds will be breezy at times before turning from the north as the front moves through. Our highs today will likely reach into the lower to middle 80s for our central and deep East Texas counties before the cooler air begins to move into the area. Once our new, cooler airmass settles in, temperatures will take a nice little dip into the upper 40s and low 50 for morning lows tomorrow and will likely only warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. As for rain, scattered showers will begin to pop up along and ahead of the cold near the noontime hour but not everyone will see the rain. Scattered showers become more likely later this evening and overnight as the front nears Deep East Texas, and an isolated thundershower cannot be ruled out. Rain ends early tomorrow morning and skies clear by the afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine while it’s still around on Saturday before clouds increase on Sunday as another cold front starts to move through the area. Temperatures will see a bit of a cooldown but likely will only drop into the lower to middle 70s for Monday before rebounding back into the middle to upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the middle part of next week. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout much of the next work week as well, with scattered showers remaining possible during the afternoon and early evening hours of each day.