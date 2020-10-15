Shine Tyler hosts inaugural event for non-profits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shine Tyler, an organization dedicated to benefiting local non-profits, held their first event in downtown Tyler with 10 different nonprofits in attendance.
Shine Tyler brought some non-profits to fill up the square to connect and serve as a network for the community. Non-profits sold luminaries and profits went towards the organization to allow the community to support their mission. Organizer, Suzy Stjernstrom Shepard, explains the importance of the event.
“I don’t think any nonprofit or person or business stands alone. We really all depend on each other and there is a great independency in our community. When we can celebrate and raise awareness for each other and help each other make connections that we didn’t have before and share our circle of influence, it helps us all. It helps make our community, our people, our families, better and stronger.”
Shine Tyler’s mission is to love people, raise hope, and bless the city.
Pre-order luminaries to light your porch in support of our community and to benefit your favorite local nonprofit
Here are the 10 nonprofits you can choose to support this SHINE weekend:
- Meals on Wheels East Texas
- Bethesda Health Clinic
- CARE
- Champions for Children
- Christian Women’s Job Corps-Tyler
- Fostering Collective
- The Harbor
- Literacy Council of Tyler
- Hospice of East Texas
- Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
Pre Order your luminaries with this link.
These luminaries mean something. They say: I am FOR our city as well as I am FOR a nonprofit’s mission that is making a difference.
