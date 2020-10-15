Several East Texas DPS officers commended for exceptional service

Cpl. Shana Clark, Texas Highway Patrol—Jasper, and Trooper Aaron Jones, Texas Highway Patrol—New Boston, each received the Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Award, given annually to the top female and top male competitor. The 9th annual competition was held over four days in February at the Tactical Training Center. In all, 128 Troopers were evaluated on physical conditioning and endurance, driving and firearms skills, and job knowledge in nine events. The Top Trooper competition was established in 2012, and the award was named in honor of Trooper Javier Arana Jr., who was killed in the line of duty in El Paso earlier that same year. Trooper Arana’s family helped present the awards at the ceremony.