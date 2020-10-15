Nacogdoches Library reopens in limited capacity after serving community needs during pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Public Library has reopened to guests in a limited capacity after spending several months adjusting its schedule and workflow to meet the needs of the community during the pandemic.
Since March, the library moved to primarily virtual learning for residents and allowed for curbside pickups. Beginning Oct. 5, the library reopened its facility to guests under CDC and state guidelines.
“We don’t have as many computers as we did available, but we do have shields around the computers, hand sanitizer,” said Mercedes Franks, director of Nacogdoches Public Library. “Everything we’ve done we’ve tried to make it where people can be safe and provide lots of hand sanitizer.”
Librarians wore various hats when the pandemic first began spreading in Nacogdoches. Staff members worked in call centers and doing research for the city on best practices to handle COVID-19 and serve the public.
All the while, they were also providing public services virtually to children during the summertime.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Franks about the past 7 months and the process of reopening once again to the public.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.