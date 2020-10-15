Lufkin police arrest 2nd person in connection to Sunday murder

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A second suspect has been arrested in the Sunday morning shooting death of Elvin Alday in Lufkin.
According to Lufkin police, Deedrick Renfro, 23, of Lufkin, is in custody.
They said through the course of their investigation, they identified Renfro as the shooter in the early Sunday morning death of 19-year-old Elvin Alday.
Around 2 p.m., detectives believed that they spotted Renfro as the passenger in a black Chrysler 300. While they were attempting to confirm that information, the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of Ellen Trout Drive and U.S. 69 north. This caused a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler. The status of the occupants of the two other vehicles is unknown at this time.
Police said Renfro attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was taken into custody.
They said Renfro will be medically cleared before being taken to the Angelina County Jail. Additional charges are pending.
Penny Price Jr. was arrested on Sunday and is charged with murder in this case. Judicial records indicate Price was released on Oct. 14 after posting bond.
