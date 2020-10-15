“I’m very disappointed in our system” Mother reacts to child’s accused killer’s release

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday, Justin Love, a Wichita Falls resident who was convicted in the 2015 killing of former Rider High School football player Domanic Thrasher, was released on $500,000 bond.
“I’m very disappointed in our system, of course,” said Thrasher’s mother, Tamika. “I’m mad, I’m hurt, I’m angry...I feel a bottle of emotions right now.”
Love was serving a 50-year sentence for engaging in organized criminal activity resulting in murder after a drug deal involving Thrasher went wrong.
“I do not get to see Domanic again and that is not fair and Domanic did not deserve to die like this,” said Tamika. “I’m really trying to continue to hold on to my faith and trust God.”
On March 26, the Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth overturned Love’s murder charge and he will now be given a new trial with the district court. This gave Love the opportunity to make bond.
“Him being out right now, I still don’t think he’s gonna do right,” said Tamika. “Do I hope he does something to get himself locked back up? I sure do.”
Love will have to adhere to a strict set of guidelines while released, but for many, like Thrasher’s mother, they are appalled by the decision. The biggest point of controversy from these conditions is the fact that Love will not have to wear a GPS tracker while released, even after fleeing to Colorado following the murder in 2015.
“I’ve asked myself several times what I did in life to deserve this type of thing and I couldn’t come up with an answer,” said Tamika.
