East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front is moving through as we speak. Much Cooler Air over northern counties than southern. The front should continue to push through East Texas through tonight ushering in some chilly air and some gusty northeasterly winds behind it. Only a few scattered showers are expected this evening/tonight. Skies should remain Mostly Cloudy through today and tonight, then begin to clear quickly from north to south during the overnight and early morning hours. Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected for our Friday. A chilly morning and a cool afternoon expected for Saturday with a Partly Cloudy Sky expected. A very slight chance for scattered showers Sunday night through Thursday of next week under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Warmer temperatures are expected as well. Have a great Thursday, East Texas.