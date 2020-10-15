2 dead in crash on FM 2661 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a crash in Smith County Thursday.
According to DPS, at 6:20 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 2661, approximately 1.5 miles west of the city of Noonday in Smith County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Nissan Frontier was traveling south on FM 2661 while the driver of a 1999 Ford F150 was traveling north on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford crossed over the center stripe and stuck the Nissan in the southbound lane.
DPS said the driver of the Nissan was identified as Martin Landaverde, 53, of Ben Wheeler. Judge Dunklin pronounced Landaverde at the scene and he was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Angela Hopkins Bryan, 35, of Ben Wheeler. Bryan was transported to UT-Health –Tyler where she later died. She was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.