Confederate statue in Amarillo to be relocated to Claude

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will add its name to the list of cities across the nation to remove a statue of a confederate soldier.
The statue located at Ellwood Park has been controversial. For years locals have gone back and forth vandalizing and cleaning it.
Earlier in July after someone vandalized it, the United Daughters of the Confederacy who paid for and placed the statue there during the 30′s, requested to move it to a private property in Shamrock in order to protect it.
As that has not happened, the commander of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Camp has been working with the Texas state president of the Daughters of the Confederacy and yesterday reached out to the Amarillo City Council.
“It’s a pretty solid request with people who have a vested interest in the history of the statue and its continued safety, so they have requested authorization to move the statue,” said Jared Miller, Amarillo City Manage
The two groups say they would prefer to keep the statue in Ellwood Park, but are concerned it will be permanently damaged, which is why they requested to relocate it to the Armstrong Courthouse in Claude.
The Confederate Veterans Camp will also pay for the labor and other charges needed to relocate the statue.
The City Council unanimously agreed to allow the relocation.
“Yes, I don’t want to see the statue destroyed, I think we see enough of that on a daily basis,” said Freda Powell, City Council member
Mayor Ginger Nelson also thought this was a good way to continue protecting the statue.
“I think that’s good, to protect it as a piece of art and a piece of history. I think is prudent,' said Nelson
The time frame for this relocation is not known yet, the city will now evaluate the components of the request and move forward accordingly.
Despite the announcement, just today someone used chalk to write messages on the floor by the statue expressing their concern of relocating it to yet another public location.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.