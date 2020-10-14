Wreck in Chapel Hill on Hwy 64 sends infant, 2 adults to hospital

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark, troopers are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on SH-64 E and Wolf Lane near Chapel Hill in Smith County. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on SH-64 and was stopped to make a left turn onto Wolf Lane when the vehicle was struck from behind by a Chevrolet SUV that was also westbound. The impact caused the Toyota to travel into the oncoming lane where it was struck by a gasoline tanker traveling eastbound, Dark said.