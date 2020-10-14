Wreck in Chapel Hill on Hwy 64 sends infant, 2 adults to hospital

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck on Highway 64 is blocking traffic flow.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark, troopers are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on SH-64 E and Wolf Lane near Chapel Hill in Smith County. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on SH-64 and was stopped to make a left turn onto Wolf Lane when the vehicle was struck from behind by a Chevrolet SUV that was also westbound. The impact caused the Toyota to travel into the oncoming lane where it was struck by a gasoline tanker traveling eastbound, Dark said.
The driver of the tanker, the driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger were transported to an area hospital. More information will be released as it becomes available. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area, Dark said.
HAZMAT is reportedly headed to the scene. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
