Water main break shuts down part of Fourth Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview has shut down part of Fourth Street for a water main break. Crews are working at Happiness and Fourth streets pulling out sections of line.
Some area residents don’t have water. One said the water stopped around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Motorists are asked to take a different route since traffic is going through a neighborhood to get around the work area.
Workers say the main should be repaired by the end of the day on Wednesday unless they have unforeseen problems.
