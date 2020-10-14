WATCH: FiveThirtyEight analyst shares odds of victory for each party

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An organization which uses statistical analysis to make predictions about elections joined East Texas Now on Wednesday to share the latest about what the numbers say.
Nathaniel Rakich says FiveThirtyEight uses statistical analysis - hard numbers - to tell compelling stories about elections, politics, economics and other topics. Rakich said while Democrats are slight favorites to flip the Senate, and Joe Biden is a solid, while not overwhelming, frontrunner for the presidency, lots of things can change between now and Election Day.
You can learn more about the organization at FiveThirtyEight.com.
