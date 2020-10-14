Fire at gas station causes lane closures on Tyler Loop, near E. 5th street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking drivers to avoid the South Southeast Loop in Tyler after a reported fire at a gas station convenience store.
In a traffic advisory sent shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said the incident was happening in the 1700 block of the loop, near East 5th street.
In an update about 15 minutes later, police said all northbound lanes were re-opened and all but one southbound lanes were closed.
Police did not say what was on fire in their traffic alert.
We are working to learn more details in this developing story.
