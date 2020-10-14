East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After another very nice day across East Texas today, we are looking for an increase in clouds on Thursday as a cold front moves into our area. It will allow for scattered showers and a few thundershowers beginning over the far northern counties during the early afternoon hours, then spreading southward throughout the day and night, moving through Deep East Texas shortly after sunrise on Friday. Rainfall totals for most should range from less than .10″ to .25″ with a few locations getting less and a few getting a bit more. Northern counties should begin to clear out on Friday morning. Cooler air spills into the area on Friday with highs struggling to make it into the upper 60s during the afternoon. A chilly start to our Saturday with lows in the middle to upper 40s and highs recovering into the middle 70s. A few more clouds on Sunday and even more on Monday and Tuesday with just a few showers possible each day. Mild Temperatures are likely with higher humidity values Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great day!