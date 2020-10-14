Marshall QB Brent Burris earns Player Spotlight for single game passing record

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - In last week’s win over Mckinney North, Marshall senior quarterback Brent Burris put on a show, throwing for 492 yards in the Mavericks 48 to 22 victory.
That passing yard total set a single game record for the Marshall program.
Burris explained what was going through his mind while he was on the field.
“I was just looking at the reads and what I had to do. I just put it in the receiver’s hands and let them do the work for me. At half time, I wasn’t even thinking about it and everyone was pointing it out to me that I was already almost at 300 yards. I was like, ‘There is no way.," he said.
“Brent had a great week of preparation getting ready for Mckinney North. They did a lot of things in the back half. He did a great job seeing his checks and getting them the ball. He stayed in the pocket and made some big throws. He also extended some plays by getting out of the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield,” said coach Jake Griedl
Burris said it would not be a bad feeling to break his own record again this year and get a season passing record.
“It is perfect, I love it and will never forget it,” Burris said.
The Marshall Mavericks are off this week. they open district play next week against Pine Tree.
