Man charged in Jacksonville murder found not guilty by reason of insanity

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged with capital murder after he reportedly admitted to killing someone at a Jacksonville apartment complex has been acquitted,
London Castleberry was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 369th Judicial District Court of Cherokee County and ordered to be committed for an evaluation of his mental condition and treatment. The commitment is not to exceed a period of 30 days. The judgement came on Oct. 8.
Castleberry was arrested on Jan. 7, 2019 after Jacksonville police said he entered the lobby of the Jacksonville Police Department and contacted the communications center via the lobby telephone.
Castleberry said that he had killed another person at Travis Towers Apartments located in the 500 block of S. Ragsdale Street in Jacksonville.
When officers responded to the apartments, they found Robert Barclay deceased.
