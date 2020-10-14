Large fire near Houston burns apartments under construction

Large fire near Houston burns apartments under construction
(Source: WFIE)
By Associated Press | October 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 2:46 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) - A large fire that could be seen for miles in southeastern Texas burned an apartment complex on the outskirts of Houston.

The fire began about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the complex near Katy that local media reported was under construction.

The Harris County Emergency Services District fire department did not immediately return a phone call for information on whether there were any injuries or if there was a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.