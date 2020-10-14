Authorities searching for missing man in Rains County

Authorities searching for missing man in Rains County
David Matthew Day (Source: Point Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 2:52 PM

POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Rains County are searching for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post from the Point Police Department, they are searching for David Matthew Day, 45. He has been listed as a missing endangered person.

The Point Police Department needs your help locating this Individual, he has been listed as a missing endangered person....

Posted by Point Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The post said Day recently received a head head injury that could be life threatening. Family members said he walked away from a residence in Point several days ago and has not been seen or heard since.

If located, you are asked to message the Point Police Department Facebook messenger immediately or contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.