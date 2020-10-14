Authorities searching for missing man in Rains County

POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Rains County are searching for a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the Point Police Department, they are searching for David Matthew Day, 45. He has been listed as a missing endangered person.
The post said Day recently received a head head injury that could be life threatening. Family members said he walked away from a residence in Point several days ago and has not been seen or heard since.
If located, you are asked to message the Point Police Department Facebook messenger immediately or contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
