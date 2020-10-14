Apple-stuffed baked acorn squash by Mama Steph

Stuffed Acorn Squash by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | October 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 5:54 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I love using acorn squash and butternut squash for side dishes like this. They’re pretty to look at and they taste wonderful.

Apple-stuffed baked acorn squash

Ingredients

  • 2 acorn squash
  • 2 cups peeled and chopped apples
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onions
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  1. Split two acorn squash in half, lengthwise, and remove the seeds and stringy filaments with a spoon. Place the squash in a baking dish and set aside.
  2. To make the apple filling, peel and chop the apples (I used two large apples). Then melt the butter in a skillet and saute the onions for 3 to 4 minutes over medium heat.
  3. Add the apples, brown sugar, Balsamic vinegar, dried thyme leaves and salt and continue to saute for a couple of minutes more. Remove the mixture from the heat.

