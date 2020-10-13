SFA basketball program in isolation following positive COVID-19 test

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team will not be starting fall practices as scheduled on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Athletic Director Ryan Ivey confirmed the news Tuesday night saying the shutdown of the men’s program was “out of an abundance of caution”.
Student-athletes and coaches at SFA are being tested three times weekly. Ivey said everyone associated with the team is having to isolate until additional testing and contract tracing is completed.
The Ladyjacks program will start practice as scheduled.
