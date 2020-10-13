Old Tyler bus station getting new life as boutique hotel, retail space

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For decades, it was where East Texans went to catch the bus. But soon the old Greyhound bus station in Tyler will take on a new life.
Instead of being the place where you go to get out of town, developers hope it’ll be something that not only keeps you in town, but attracts visitors as well.
“The first part of it is to uncover and let everybody see what the real building is," said Andy Bergfeld of Bergfeld Realty.
When Greyhound decided to move and leave the station behind, Bergfeld said he first thought the building wasn’t very appealing, but then history started talking.
“Once I found out there was an original Art Deco 1933 building underneath, that got the wheels spinning," Bergfeld said.
And while those spinning wheels have nothing do with a Greyhound bus, Bergfeld has a vision.
“We want to turn this into a boutique hotel," Bergfeld said.
The plan is to allow guests to book and check in using their phone, meaning their won’t be any official employees on staff.
The hotel rooms will be upstairs, making use of apartments and rooms that are believed to have once housed bus drivers. The existing apartments include a living space, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. The first floor will likely house retail, like a lounge or restaurant, according to Bergfeld.
Bergfeld anticipates the project to be finished in about two years. Right now, he’s in the process of trying to get the building on the National Register of Historic Places, so he can then moved forward with the historic tax credit process.
