Many bars turned-restaurants choosing to stay as restaurants after bars allowed to reopen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, bars across Texas are allowed to open, but most have turned into restaurants to stay open under the T-ABC. And after looking at the the new protocols issued for bars there are grey areas that having most restaurants stick with their restaurant titles for now.
The new protocols issued by TABC say the new occupancy cap is 50 percent. Right now at restaurants, it’s 75 percent, so this is something that Tim Abascal, a manager at Savage Tavern on University, doesn’t want to risk. He says business is the best it’s been, even though they’ve changed their whole business model to sell more food.
“We are just encouraging to sell more food and we’ve sold more food in the past two months than in the history of our bar so it has been great.”
Additionally, TABC is requiring bars to stop serving alcohol past 11 and is limiting tables to six people. For restaurants, there are no restrictions on what time they cannot serve alcohol past and tables are set for no more than 10.
“Eventually when they do go back to the 100 percent and resume regular bar hours, we would absolutely love to do that again but right now, we are seeing a benefit in the food sold and with the regulations we’ve been given by TABC.”
Tim says the new bar protocols don’t make much sense. He is grateful that they were able to convert as a restaurant and will stay there for now until the bar rules are more fitting.
“I think there were some grey areas which happens and someone was able to find that grey area and be able to do the restaurant classification, which we are on board for. Like I said, we would do whatever it took to do legally to be open properly and be back in business.”
