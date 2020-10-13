Man suspected in seven burglaries in Lindale area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office learned today that there are now seven houses that have been burglarized.
They tell us these homes are located on the East side of Lindale, near Jim Hogg Road and Highway 16.
The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a white man, 18 to 30 years of age, 5′8″ to 6′0″, slender build with short hair. They also tell us these homes all had one thing in common - they were left unlocked at night. On one occasion, the suspect removed an alcoholic beverage from a refrigerator. These entries are bold in nature and could become dangerous for the victims if alerted to the presence of an intruder.
A detective with Smith County Sheriff’s Office says “we’re about to be in mid-October now and we have Thanksgiving and Christmas and everybody’s out shopping and buying things so now you have more valuables inside your home. We want everyone to be vigilant, make sure you lock your houses at night, it’s extremely important you want to keep everybody safe. Keep your valuables safe, especially when you’re not in town and you’re gonna be gone for long periods of time, turn on security lights if you can.”
Detective Londoff says that goes for vehicles too -- to make sure everything is locked and secure at night.
If you recognize this individual or have any pertinent information pertaining to these cases, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Kevin Londoff at (903) 590-2615. You may also email Detective Londoff at klondoff@smith-county.com
