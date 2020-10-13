Man suspected in seven burglaries in Lindale area

A detective with Smith County Sheriff’s Office says “we’re about to be in mid-October now and we have Thanksgiving and Christmas and everybody’s out shopping and buying things so now you have more valuables inside your home. We want everyone to be vigilant, make sure you lock your houses at night, it’s extremely important you want to keep everybody safe. Keep your valuables safe, especially when you’re not in town and you’re gonna be gone for long periods of time, turn on security lights if you can.”