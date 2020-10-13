Longview ISD to end asynchronous learning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From Longview ISD:
Longview ISD is transitioning away from asynchronous learning for students in grades 3-12. Effective Monday, Oct. 19th all students in those grades will be expected to either continue remote learning as synchronous students, or return to campus for regular instruction.
Families wishing to continue asynchronous instruction due to extenuating circumstances can contact their campus principal. Requests to continue asynchronous instruction for students in grades 3-12 will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Asynchronous instruction will remain an option for students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade.
Longview ISD will continue to re-evaluate the state of the district on a daily basis, and any information released is subject to change. We will be sure to keep you informed through all-calls/emails, social media, and on our district website here: lisd.org/COVID
