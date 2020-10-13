Long lines, COVID-19 safety protocols seen on first day of early voting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One the first day of early voting, several East Texas counties saw long lines of people today ready to cast their ballot throughout the day.
“I waited about an hour,” Tyler resident Sky Williams said. Some voters said they expected a line, but didn’t mind the wait. “We had an idea it was gonna be a long line, but it’s worth it. It’s very worth it,” Paula Stubblefield said. With this election comes new precautions amid the pandemic.
Machines are set up to follow social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer is also available and election workers are all wearing masks.
Most voters we saw showed up with their own mask. Election workers passed out masks and finger coverings before people headed in. “Social distancing, they had markers on the floor to ensure that people were six feet apart and they were social distancing. They were cleaning the machines and they did give us gloves and stuff to put on our fingers,” Williams said. Despite the long lines, everyone we talked with said the wait was worth it for the chance to make their voices heard. “If you want change, you need to come out. Don’t let anything stop you from coming out and voting,” Stubblefield said.
Early voting in Texas runs through October 30. Election Day is November 3.
