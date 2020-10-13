Long lines, COVID-19 safety protocols seen on first day of early voting

Most voters we saw showed up with their own mask. Election workers passed out masks and finger coverings before people headed in. “Social distancing, they had markers on the floor to ensure that people were six feet apart and they were social distancing. They were cleaning the machines and they did give us gloves and stuff to put on our fingers,” Williams said. Despite the long lines, everyone we talked with said the wait was worth it for the chance to make their voices heard. “If you want change, you need to come out. Don’t let anything stop you from coming out and voting,” Stubblefield said.