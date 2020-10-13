East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another glorious day across East Texas with a few high/wispy clouds overhead. Mild to Warm temperatures out there this afternoon, but we should cool down nicely overnight. As the southerly winds pick up a bit on Wednesday, temperatures during the afternoon will warm into the middle 80s. A cold front late on Thursday should bring in a few scattered showers and some cooler air to the area. Friday and Saturday should be cooler with lows from the mid to upper 40s to near 50, and highs in the lower to middle 70s. We warm up a bit on Sunday and then wait for the next cold front on Tuesday morning. A few showers will be possible as well late on Monday and early on Tuesday with the passage of that cold front as well. We are not expecting a lot of rain with either of the fronts, but some is possible. Have a wonderful day!