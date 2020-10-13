Driver crashes truck into Salvation Army sign during reported police chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Tyler.
The truck slammed into the Salvation Army sign, outside their main building on South Broadway Avenue, around 1 a.m.
EMS, Tyler Police and Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.
A witness told our crew the driver was being chased by law enforcement before losing control and wrecking.
A young woman could be seen getting medical evaluation near the wrecked pickup truck. Officials were not able to confirm if the woman was the driver or passenger.
We are working to learn more details from police on how the incident started and if anyone is facing charges.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.